Montana Lady Griz topple Northern Arizona in overtime, win fourth straight game

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After losing a heartbreaker to Northern Arizona to kick off the New Year, the Montana Lady Griz bounced back with a statement win on Saturday.

Sammy Fatkin scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and UM beat NAU 80-76 in overtime on Saturday in Flagstaff as Montana won its fourth straight game and topped one of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference.

Gina Marxen added 13 points while Carmen Gfeller had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Griz (12-11, 8-4 Big Sky Conference). Mack Konig added 12 points and Dani Bartsch chipped in nine points and led everyone with 17 rebounds.

Regan Schenck scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for NAU (13-11, 7-4), a team led by Havre native Loree Payne that made the Big Sky tournament final last March.

The Lady Griz shot 41.3% from the field but went just 7 for 23 from deep. UM out-rebounded NAU 49 to 44 but lost the turnover battle 15 to 9.

NAU shot just 35.7% from the field and went 9 for 41 from 3-point range.

The Lady Griz are back in Missoula this coming week as they welcome Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday. UM beat both teams on the road in their first meetings of the season.