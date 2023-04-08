Quarterback Sam Vidlak shines as Montana Grizzlies wrap up spring ball

MISSOULA — It felt like spring finally hit Missoula on Friday, just in time for the Montana Grizzlies to cap off their latest spring session with their annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Fans finally got the opportunity to watch Boise State transfer Sam Vidlak live and in person after he joined the program this winter. The redshirt sophomore didn't disappoint as he showcased his arm and accuracy as the Maroon team defeated Silver 31-3.

"Spring practice was good," Griz coach Bobby Hauck said after the game. "(The spring game) is always like the least intense day of the spring so I thought it was great. Got some plays in, everybody got to play. I like the work we had this spring."

Vidlak went 11 for 15 for 152 yards and two touchdowns as he connected with Ryan Simpson and Keelan White for scores. Fellow quarterback Kris Brown also played well, going 8 for 12 for 79 yards and a touchdown pass to Aaron Fontes. Brown also scored on a QB keeper just before half.

It'll be those two battling it out for the starting job come fall, with redshirt freshman Kaden Huot also seeing some time in the game.

Fontes finished with six catches for 79 yards, White reeled in four receptions for 77 yards and Simpson added six catches for 67 yards in the game. Xavier Harris added 87 yards on the ground to lead UM.

UCLA transfer Hayden Harris had 1.5 sacks and seven total tackles in the game while Geno Leonard also had a strip sack for the Grizzlies. Jareb Ramos also had seven total tackles.

"Expectations was to just have a good time and enjoy it but also be intentional about using this as another chance to get better because it's our last practice of spring," senior linebacker Levi Janacaro said. "Just grateful. It was fantastic. I love being out here running around with 100 of your best friends. It's a blessing."

The Grizzlies now head into the summer before beginning fall camp in August. UM's first game of the 2023 slate will be a home contest against Butler on Sept. 2.