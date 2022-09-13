Montana State's running back room thins out in Week 3

BOZEMAN — Montana State is down to only two running backs on their active roster for Saturday's game against Oregon State: Elijah Elliot and Garrett Coon.

During Monday's press conference, MSU head coach Brent Vigen shared that Jared White sustained a lower leg injury that's "fairly serious" and is expected to miss at least a couple of months.

The true freshman was promoted to Saturday's starter against Morehead State after Lane Sumner was ruled out with an elbow injury right before kickoff. However, White ended up going down early in the first quarter and had to be helped off the field. He returned with both a boot and crutches.

"We won't know the severity, whether we're talking a couple months or just done for the season, probably until they go in there and figure out these next couple days," Vigen explained. "He'll be out for at least a couple months."

Sumner will also miss Week 3 while he still recovers from an injury that was sustained during practice last week, but Vigen shared he is "recovering."

Additionally, San Diego State grad transfer Kaegun Williams was officially ruled out for the season due to a neck injury. He was brought in during the offseason to replace Isaiah Ifasne at the starting tailback position.

Without their top four running backs, sophomore Elijah Elliot will start on Saturday. While the sophomore has only recorded five carries (31 yards) this season, he finished third in rushing last fall (319 yards) right behind Tommy Mellott.

Garrett Coon is listed as Saturday's backup. He's been recovering from an injury as well but practiced for the first time on Monday.

Montana State travels to Portland on Saturday to close out non-conference play against Oregon State (2-0). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT.