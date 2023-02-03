Montana State's six-game win streak halted on the road at Northern Arizona

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona jumped on Montana State from the opening tip forcing MSU into a season-high 23 turnovers, and converting the Bobcat miscues into 17 points, en route to a 79-50 win on Thursday night in the Walkup Skydome.

The loss snapped Montana State’s six-game win streak, which ironically started following its loss to the Lumberjacks on Jan. 7. NAU also swept the regular-season series with the Bobcats for the first time season the 2008-09 campaign.

“NAU played at a speed that was two-time faster than what we were ready to play,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “We’ll stick together, regroup, and get better. We didn’t play at an elite level tonight. That’s two straight games where we have started slow, and that’s something we’ll look at and fix.”

Northern Arizona (13-10, 7-3) finished the game shooting 44.3% from the field, while holding Montana State (15-8, 8-3) to 30.2%. The Lumberjacks opened a 10-point lead after the opening quarter and held a 47-28 advantage on intermission.

The Bobcat defense struggled in transition as NAU outscored MSU 19-0 on fastbreak points.

Lexi Deden led Montana State with 12 points, while Grace Beasley came off the bench for 10 points. Deden also led MSU under the glass with seven rebounds.

Northern Arizona was paced by Regan Schenck and Emily Rodabaugh with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference standings by ½ game.

Montana State plays at Northern Colorado on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Greeley.