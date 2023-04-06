Watch Now

Results: Montana State hosts Pro Day ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Ty Okada competing in the vertical jump test at Montana State's 2023 NFL Pro Day.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 20:43:39-04

BOZEMAN — With the 2023 NFL Draft just three weeks away, Montana State held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday, which featured six former Bobcats and two players from the Frontier Conference.

Former Bobcat and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was present, as well as seven NFL scouts:

  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Miami Dolphins

Here are the results from Montana State's 2023 NFL Pro Day:

N/S Ty Okada

Bench:16
Vertical:40.5"
Broad:10'9"
40:4.44
Shuttle:3.98
Three Cone:6.85

LB Callahan O'Reilly

Bench:24
Vertical:37.5"
Broad:10'3"
40:4.70
Shuttle:4.41
Three Cone:7.08

CB James Campbell
Bench14
Vertical:37"
Broad:10'9"
40:4.44
Shuttle:4.19
Three Cone:6.81

CB Tyrel Thomas

Bench:10
Vertical:36.5"
Broad:10'4"
40:4.66
Shuttle:4.65
Three Cone:7.25

S Jeffery Manning Jr.

Bench:8
Vertical:29.5"
Broad:9'3"
40:4.78
Shuttle:4.48
Three Cone:7.20

WR Willie Patterson

Bench:15
Vertical:34"
Broad:9'7"
40:4.65
Shuttle:4.28
Three Cone:7.09

WR Trey Mounts (Montana Western)

Bench:11
Vertical:32"
Broad:9'5"
40:4.57
Shuttle:4.34
Three Cone:7.19

DL Wes Moeai (Rocky Mountain College)

Bench:33
Vertical:30"
Broad:8'9"
40:5.10
Shuttle:4.72
Three Cone:7.72

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27 and will conclude on Saturday, April 29.

