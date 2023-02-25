These copycat Starbucks spinach and mushroom egg bites are easy to heat up anytime

During the morning rush, Starbucks’ sous-vide egg bites are a godsend: protein-packed, tasty and available in minutes. But if you’re trying to save a little money — or just don’t want to stop at Starbies every day — Eating Well has a copycat recipe to make at home.

Even with egg prices soaring, making a big batch of egg bites at home is more economical than purchasing them each day. And they’ll be on hand to heat up anytime you need a quick snack.

Since most of us don’t have a sous-vide appliance at home, this smart method uses boiling water to achieve a moist, fluffy-yet-rich texture.

Adobe

While the oven preheats, use cooking spray to lightly grease a 12-cup silicone muffin pan.

Sauté sliced cremini mushrooms in olive oil until browned, then throw in spinach. Once the spinach is wilted, add salt and remove from heat to cool.

After the veggies cool a bit, add the spinach and mushroom mix to a food processor. Pulse until the veggies are finely chopped, then add them to the muffin cups in even amounts.

You can save a little time and effort by reusing the food processor bowl — just wipe it down or give it a quick rinse-and-dry if you want, then add cottage cheese, pepper, eggs and salt. Give ‘em a whirl until smooth, add cheese and blend. (Eating Well’s recipe calls for Swiss, but you can use whatever sounds good — or whatever you have in the refrigerator.)

Once you add the mixture to the muffin cups, get ready to bake — and this is where that smart baking trick comes in.

Adobe

Put the baking sheet — with the filled muffin pan resting on it — into the oven. Pour boiling water onto the baking sheet so it surrounds the muffin pan (be careful). If you’re a baking nerd, you may know this as a bain-marie, a technique that helps ensure even cooking.

Bake for about 25 minutes, cool for 5 and you’re done. Egg bites for days!

These little goodies pack a nutritional punch, too. Two bites give you 13 grams of protein and only 4 grams of carbs. And, now that you’ve got the technique, you can adjust the fillings to your taste.

Find the whole recipe from Eating Well here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.