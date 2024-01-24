Just weeks after adding a foot-long chocolate chip cookie to their menu, Subway has announced two more giant treats to enjoy along with your sandwich — or on their own.

The restaurant’s new Sidekicks menu includes the foot-long cookie released last year, plus a new Cinnabon foot-long churro and an Auntie Anne’s foot-long pretzel.

The new Cinnabon foot-long churro is baked and served warm. It is also topped with Cinnabon’s “world-famous” Makara cinnamon and sugar.

For a salty instead of sweet treat, the Auntie Anne’s foot-long pretzel is served with a side of Subway’s honey mustard.

The churro is priced at $2, the pretzel will cost you $3 and the foot-long cookie is $5. All three are on Subway menus nationwide now.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Subway

MORE: Here’s how to make the easiest soft pretzel bites at home

While the churro and pretzel are made with Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s recipes, Subway spent a year perfecting the foot-long chocolate chip cookie after they ran out in less than two hours at a pop-up event in 2022. Described by Subway as “thick, gooey and packed with chocolate chips,” the cookie made its debut at select locations on National Cookie Day in 2022 and 2023 before joining the permanent menu nationwide.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the foot-long cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” Paul Fabre, senior vice president, culinary and innovation at Subway said in a press release.

Subway

MORE: How to make chocolate chip cookies that taste like they came from a bakery

If a foot-long cookie seems like a bit too much, you can get individual chocolate chip cookies at Subway for around 89 cents. You can also order a 12-pack box to snack on or take to an event, which prices out to just 54 cents per cookie.

Which new Sidekicks item are you most excited to try?

Subway adds foot-long Cinnabon churro and Auntie Anne’s pretzel to menu originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.