Taylor Swift psychology class offered at Arizona State University

Getting college credit to learn about Taylor Swift’s music may be a Swiftie’s dream — and it's a reality for some Arizona students.

The psychology of Taylor Swift is being offered as a course this fall at Arizona State University in Tempe.

The class will reportedly focus on themes from the music superstar’s content and personal life.

Alexandra Wormley, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Psychology, will be teaching the course this semester.

According to ASU News, the class started as a joke, but then Wormley created course topics and showed it to the department, and it became a reality.

"Research has shown time and time again that when students can relate their course material to their own lives, it increases comprehension and retention," Wormley said in an ASU News interview about the class. She says it’s a serious course to get students to learn and understand psychology.

The course is currently full for the fall 2023 semester, according to the class catalog. There is no word on whether it will be a recurring class or if it will expand further.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

