This weekend's lunar eclipse coincides with Hunter's Moon

Although we're in a three-year gap without a total lunar eclipse, this weekend will bring a partial lunar eclipse, when a portion of the moon will have its sunlight blocked by the Earth.

According to NASA, those in Europe, Africa, and Asia will have the best chance of seeing Saturday's lunar eclipse. Those continents will mostly get to see Saturday's eclipse in its entirety.

Those in the western U.S., on the other hand, won't get to see any of Saturday's eclipse.

People in the northeastern U.S. will get to see the very end of the lunar eclipse when the moon rises in the east on Saturday evening, which comes right around sunset.

This lunar eclipse will be relatively short, lasting just 77 minutes.

The next partial lunar eclipse comes on Sept. 18, 2024, but it will also be short, lasting just 65 minutes. However, that lunar eclipse will be visible throughout all of North America.

The next total lunar eclipse will be on March 7, 2025, and will be seen throughout all of North America. It will last nearly 3.5 hours, with totality lasting 65 minutes.

Lunar eclipses happen during the full-moon phase. Unlike a solar eclipse, which generally only casts a shadow over a small portion of the earth, lunar eclipses can be seen anywhere on Earth where the moon is visible. Lunar eclipses also don’t require any special glasses or equipment to view.

This month's lunar eclipse also coincides with the Hunter's Moon, the name given to October's full moon cycle.

"The name is easy to understand, as game animals, particularly deer, turkey, and pheasants, are traditionally hunted in mid- to late autumn when the animals are fattened on late summer bounty,"the Farmers' Almanac says."And, cooler temperatures also make it easier to begin storing and preserving meat for the winter. As leaves are falling in October, more Moonlight is visible, making it easier to see and hunt animals at night. Even during the day brush is not as thick and hunting and tracking are easier."

