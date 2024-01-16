1 killed, 1 injured in 4-vehicle crash near Lolo

UPDATE: 8:03 a.m. - January 16, 2024

One person died and another was injured in a Monday evening in. a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 south of Lolo.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim — a 15-year-old boy from Lolo — was traveling northbound in the area near mile marker 82 when he crossed into the southbound lanes.

The victim then hit a pickup truck being driven by a 19-year-old man from Florence.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula following the crash, which happened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

MTN News

The drivers of two other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

Patchy snow and ice were reported on the roads at the time and speed is believed to have played a role in the crash, MHP reports.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The crash closed a section of U.S. Highway 93 for several hours.

UPDATE: 10 p.m. - January Jan. 15, 2024

All lanes of Highway 93 are now open.

(first report: 7:12 p.m. - January 15, 2024)

A fatal crash south of Lolo is causing delays on U.S. Highway 93 Monday evening.

The Montana Highway Patrol dispatch log shows the fatal crash reported just after 6:30 p.m. at mile marker 82.

A MEANS alert was issued by the Missoula County Sheriff's office that said both northbound and southbound traffic in that area is delayed due to an incident.

Officials say to expect delays and to find an alternate route if possible.

Specific details of the crash have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.