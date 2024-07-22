Prosecutors release body cam footage showing deputy shooting woman who called 911 for help

Police body camera footage released on Monday shows the shooting of Sonya Massey, a Black woman from Springfield, Illinois.

Massey, 36, called 911 early on July 6 to report a possible prowler.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson and another deputy arrived at the scene and entered her house.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser alleges that Grayson instructed Massey to move a pot of water that was on the stove. Grayson then allegedly drew his pistol and threatened Massey, who apologized and ducked. Grayson allegedly shot her three times.

According to Milhiser, Grayson did not activate his body camera until after he fired his weapon. He then allegedly advised his partner not to render first aid because Massey was too severely injured.

Grayson pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. The crimes are punishable by between 45 years and life in prison for murder, between 6 and 30 years for battery and between 2 to 5 years for misconduct.

Grayson was fired last week and is detained in the Sangamon County Jail without bond.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Massey's family and attended her funeral, warned that the footage would be difficult to watch.

“It is going to shock the conscience of America. It is that senseless, that unnecessary, that unjustifiable, that unconstitutional,” Crump said. “This sheriff’s deputy was twice as large as Sonya. Why would you have to use a gun to shoot her in the head?”

On Monday, President Joe Biden released a statement about the shooting.

"When we call for help, all of us as Americans – regardless of who we are or where we live – should be able to do so without fearing for our lives. Sonya’s death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not," he said in the message. "Sonya’s family deserves justice. I am heartbroken for her children and her entire family as they face this unthinkable and senseless loss."