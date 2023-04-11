Watch Brie Larson return as Captain Marvel in first trailer for ‘The Marvels’

Captain Marvel is back! Brie Larson is returning to her role as the superhero for the upcoming sequel to “Captain Marvel,” and she will be joined by two other female powerhouses that are already familiar to Marvel fans: Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

Teyonah Parris plays the role of Monica Rambeau on the Disney+ original series “Wandavision,” while Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan on the Disney+ miniseries “Ms. Marvel.”

The first movie trailer for “The Marvels” shows Vellani and Parris joining forces with Larson (as Carol Danvers) for the sequel to the 2019 film that gave viewers Captain Marvel’s origin story. Though the trailer reveals a hint of the tension to come when Kamala says to the other women, “We’re a team?”

“Oh no no no no we’re not a team,” Monica says, which is echoed by Carol.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Larson admits that she originally struggled with accepting the role of Captain Marvel. She wasn’t sure she was ready for the fame which would come with being part of the Marvel universe.

“I was scared of what would happen to me,” the Oscar winner confessed.

However, Larson ultimately decided to just go for it, and now it’s impossible to imagine anyone else in this iconic role as Carol Danvers.

“The Marvels” will be directed by Nia DaCosta. It is the first time that a Black female director has helmed a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a fact not lost on Parris.

“I’m really excited to join forces with Nia DaCosta again. [Working with her] was such a wonderful process, watching her work,” Parris told GQ. “And now that she’s going to be the first Black female director in the MCU and her debut will be in a film that I get to participate in is so very exciting.”

Parris previously starred in DaCosta’s “Candyman,” the 2021 remake of the horror classic. DaCosta previously spoke with The Guardian about her struggles as a Black female director.

“It’s not necessarily overtly racist, but it is shocking the way people have talked to me in my position as a director. People who work for me,” DaCosta told The Guardian in 2021 about her experience as a director. “Especially on a movie like this, where Jordan [Peele] was the only other person of color at the level of decision-making on the movie. And that’s unacceptable, frankly.”

In a recent interview with The Inverse, DaCosta said she always tries to ensure that female characters have a voice and an impact on the plot.

“God, I do think about this all the time, especially when I have women of color and white women in the same story, it’s like, ‘Okay, are they relating to each other, and is one able to speak more or move the story forward more, and what’s the balance there?'”

You can watch the new trailer for the “The Marvels” below on YouTube:

“The Marvels” will be released on Nov. 10, just in time for the holiday season.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.