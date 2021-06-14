Two active wildland fires in Montana

GREAT FALLS — Fire season has again arrived in Montana. As of Monday, there are two active wildland fires we are monitoring.

Robertson Draw Fire: Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge and eight miles north of Clark, Wyoming, the fire was reported on Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 100 acres in size. Resources at the scene include Billings Type 2 Veterans Crew, Pilot Peak Wildland Fire Module from Cody, two Red Lodge Fire Department engines, and an engine from the Beartooth Ranger District, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is being managed by a Type 3 Incident Commander. Firefighters have requested two helicopters, air attack, and air tankers to do water drops, the forest service said. The fire is burning in sage, grass, and timber. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Deep Creek Fire: Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, the fire was reported Sunday, June 13, at 3:45 p.m. As of Monday, it was estimated to be 174 acres in size. According to District Fire Manager David Nunn, about 50 people are fighting the fire and Hotshot crews have been ordered. Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan says he was told by the U.S. Forest Service that the fire is believed to have been sparked by a downed power line. Meehan said there are two or three cabins within a mile or so of the fire, and he has talked with the property owners.

Tom Grabinski Deep Creek Fire east of Townsend

For more information about wildfires in Montana and across the country, check the InciWeb website , an interagency incident information system.