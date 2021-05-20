More rain and snow for SW Montana and cooler than normal temperatures

BOZEMAN – Active weather pattern over Montana today with widespread rain and snow. This trend continues into Friday and possibly into the weekend.

A slow moving upper-level Low will continue to produce more off and on rain or snow showers over the next few days.

Mountains and passes will see more heavy wet snow accumulations with travel impacts in the early morning hours Friday and Saturday. Most roads will melt or become wet during the afternoon hours. Watch for snowcovered and icy conditions over mountain passes especially near the Continental Divide.

A few early snow reports by Thursday afternoon have around 3 to 4 inches of snow around Butte, Anaconda, Wisdom, and Helena.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 6 am Friday morning for Silver Bow, Jefferson, Deer Lodge, Granite, and Powell counties in SW Montana.

Georgetown Lake, MacDonald Pass, Homestake Pass, Elk Park, Boulder Hill will see the higher snow totals Thursday night into Friday morning.

More rain and snow is likely over SW Montana through Saturday with forecast models projecting an additional quarter to half an inch is possible and a few inches of snow for the lower valleys with 2 to 6 inches over most local mountain passes.

Temperatures will remain well below normal through the weekend with a slow warming trend into next week.

