More smoke and dry weather heading into the weekend

BOZEMAN – No new surprises in the short-term forecast. Temperatures remain slightly cooler and low-level smoke is still here. The air quality alert has expired for SW Montana for now but remains in place for Yellowstone National Park for another 24 hours.

Smoke will linger over SW Montana through the weekend.

A shallow upper-level trough is parked over the Pacific NW with mostly dry air and this is poking into western Montana. Eastern Montana counties will see some monsoonal moisture tonight into Friday and a better chance for stronger thunderstorms.

By the weekend, a weak disturbance will pass through the state Saturday. This will create some gusty winds but at this time no moisture is expected this weekend.

Temperatures will begin to rise and could jump above normal this weekend. East of the divide low to mid 80s are expected over SW Montana and that is slightly warmer than normal. Morning lows will also be a little milder but higher elevations will be cool with patchy valley frost.

Despite recent moisture in August the last week or more has been dry and conditions are back to very dry so please use extreme caution with your long holiday weekend outdoor plans.

