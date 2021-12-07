Slick start to your Tuesday with afternoon highs near 40°

Today's Forecast: Slick roads and light mountain snow sticks around for the morning. Highs will build back to near 40° under mostly cloudy conditions. Skies will slowly clear for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west to southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 25 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 40; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy and slick early before clearing skies and a brisk west wind pushes temperatures back to near 40°.

BUTTE: High: 41; Low: 27. Slick or icy conditions early. We will see daytime temperatures work back to the 40° this afternoon with a west wind between 15-25 mph this afternoon.

DILLON: High: 44; Low: 26 Warming quickly under mostly cloudy skies with a west wind approaching 20-30 mph late in the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 31; Low: 25. Slowly clearing and chilly with a west to southwest wind between 10-20 mph.