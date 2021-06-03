Watch
Thunderstorms to develop over SW Montana Friday afternoon

Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 15:54:38-04

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably hot across Montana Thursday afternoon with near record highs and a good possibility for new record highs in SW Montana.

The flow aloft is right out of the SW and that in turn is pushing incredible heat into the state. This SW flow also is producing a few isolated thunderstorms over central Idaho up into NW Montana Thursday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to give SW Montana a “marginal” risk for stronger thunderstorms on Friday afternoon especially East of I-15. The area of greatest concern for thunderstorm activity will be between Butte and Bozeman. Some thunderstorms Friday afternoon could be strong with brief heavy rain, strong outflow wind gusts and watch for hail.

A slow cooling trend will begin over the weekend into next week but overall temperatures could stay slightly above normal through next week.

