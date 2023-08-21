You can now get brunch-flavored booze inspired by Eggo waffles

If you thought Eggo waffles were just for kids, think again. The brand’s latest treat is only for adults.

Eggo Brunch in a Jar Appalacian Sippin’ Cream from Eggo and Sugarlands Distilling Co. is meant to be consumed alongside your favorite brunch food. According to Kellogg, the drink blends maple syrup, butter, a hint of bacon and (of course) Eggo waffles.

The drink is 40% proof and has 20% alcohol by volume. Brunch fans 21 and older can find it at select retailers by using the “Find” function at Sugarlands.com or order a jar online.

Kellogg Company

While you can enjoy it straight at brunch — or any time of the day — you can also use it to make cocktails. Sugarland’s recommended cocktail recipes include an Eggospresso Martini or an Eggo Mocha Macchiato, which has cold brew coffee and chocolate milk.

For something non-caffeinated, the Morning Chaos cocktail combines the Sippin’ Cream with rum, spiced chai syrup, pineapple juice and blood orange juice.

MORE: Bottomless mimosa glass holds 8 drinks for the ultimate boozy brunch

This is not the first time Eggo has teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Co. to create a breakfast-inspired booze.

The brands released Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream last year just before the holiday season. The rum-based liqueur was designed to taste like a freshly toasted waffle, helping Eggo fans relax during what is usually a busy time of year.

Just like the new Eggo Brunch flavor, Eggo Nog also had 20% ABV and was meant to be paired with a side of waffles for an after-dinner treat or breakfast.

Eggo

MORE: A Bacon, Egg and Cheese Brunch Ring Is Perfect for Your Next Gathering

Not up for brunch flavors in your beverage when enjoying breakfast? You can buy Jameson Cold Brew whiskey which the brand says has the flavors of coffee and the “vanilla nuttiness of Jameson,” plus hints of toasted oak and dark chocolate.

What is your favorite brunch drink?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.