You can now get ready-to-bake Entenmann’s cookie dough

For the first time ever, Entenmann’s is offering a chance to bake up their cookies right in your own kitchen.

The brand’s new Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough is just like the pre-made cookies you can find in grocery stores, but now with the bonus that you smell them baking right at home.

You’ll find the new cookies in four flavors: Glazed Donut, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie and Cinnamon Toffee. Entenmann’s says the cookies have a “soft, chewy texture that melts in your mouth.”

The cookie dough will only be sold in Albertson-owned stores (Acme, United, Kings, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, etc.), so check those stores in your area.

If you can’t find the new cookie dough at a store near you, you should still be able to find Entenmann’s premade treats, which include doughnuts, cakes, cookies, pastries and other desserts.

You can also try making your own copycat version of an Entenmann’s chocolate chip cookie with this recipe from Food.com, which calls for traditional baking ingredients like flour, butter and vanilla, plus honey and (of course) chocolate chips.

There are plenty of other ready-to-bake cookie doughs in stores nationwide as well, including the ones from Pillsbury, all of which are safe to eat raw for those times when you just can’t wait for your cookies to bake.

Pillsbury has dozens of flavors, ranging from sugar to chocolate chip and birthday cake, plus special flavors like Reese’s, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms.

Do you prefer buying your cookies at the store or baking them yourself?

