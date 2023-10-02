You could get paid $1,000 to watch Reese’s Book Club screen adaptations

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering joining a book club but simply don’t have the time to read, you now have a chance to earn some cash by watching a few popular book-to-screen adaptations instead.

Shane Co. is looking for someone to watch six movie and shows adapted from books chosen for Reese Witherspoon‘s book club. The actor has adapted a handful of the books into movies and series, from the film “Where the Crawdads Sing” to Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” series.

The chosen applicant must be at least 18 years old and a fan of Reese’s Book Club, but it does not appear that you need to have read the books. You will, however, need to answer some questions about the adaptations, so it might actually be a good idea to watch them even before applying.

You can enter the contest by filling out a form on Shane Co’s site by Nov. 1. If chosen, you’ll receive $1,000 after watching the following movies or shows and then filling out a worksheet:

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“From Scratch”

“The Last Thing He Told Me”

“Tiny Beautiful Things”

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Because you will need to be able to watch the movies and shows, you’ll be required to have a subscription to the services where they are currently streaming.

While “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Tiny Beautiful Things” are on Hulu; “Daisy Jones & the Six” is on Amazon; “From Scratch” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” are streaming on Netflix; and “The Last Thing He Told Me” is on Apple TV+.

All but the “Where the Crawdads Sing” are series, so you will need to set quite a bit of time aside to make sure you can watch all of the shows.

If you’d like to read the books before watching the on-screen adaptations, you can order them on Amazon.

What is your favorite book-to-screen adaptation?

