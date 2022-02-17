1 person died in a two-vehicle crash on I-15

One person died in a two-vehicle crash along I-15 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. It happened at about 7:40 a.m. near mile marker 277, close to the exit for the Great Falls airport.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Ranger lost control while heading south. The vehicle went over the median and crossed into the northbound lane of I-15.

A Toyota 4-Runner was heading north, and the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles came to rest on the right-hand shoulder of the northbound lane.

The 73-year old driver of the Ranger died at the scene; the person's name has not yet been released by the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner.

The other driver did not sustain serious injuries, according to the MHP.

The road at the time was slick and partially covered in snow and ice.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash; we will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 9:46 a.m.) A crash is slowing traffic on I-15 just outside of Great Falls. Initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles collided.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 7:41 a.m. and happened near mile marker 277, near the exit for the Great Falls airport.

MTN Crash slowing traffic on I-15 near Great Falls (February 16, 2022)

The Montana Department of Transportation initially reported: "Crash blockage multiple vehicles with reduced lanes and no passing northbound until further notice." The roads are slick and partially covered in snow.

At this point, there is no word on whether anyone has been seriously injured; we will update you if we get more information.