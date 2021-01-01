Watch

Mayfair

Sign up today for MAYFAIR 2021!
Don't miss out - it's the 26th Anniversary of MAYFAIR - more than 10,000 people attended last year! This year MAYFAIR will take place on Father’s Day weekend. Booth setup is on June 18th and it opens to the public on June 19th – 20th.

It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!