1 person killed, 1 hurt in Sanders County crash

THOMPSON FALLS — One person died and another person was injured in a Sunday evening crash near Thompson Falls.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the one-vehicle accident happened on Montana Secondary Highway 471 shortly before 7 p.m.

The 78-year-old driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed northbound and missed a left-hand curve, went off the road, down a steep embankment, hit a power pole, and then some trees.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash. The victim’s name has not been released.

