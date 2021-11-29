1 woman dead, 4 people injured in Beaverhead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and four people were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Beaverhead County on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the five people - all from Rock Springs, Wyoming - were traveling east on MT Highway 43 near mile marker 8 when the driver lost control and the vehicle went off the road. The Nissan Armada traveled about 250 feet along the embankment next to the road, and then "vaulted" after running over a large rock, causing it to become airborne.

The vehicle landed on the driver's side left quarter panel, causing it to overturn, coming to rest on the driver's side.

The 69-year old woman who was driving died at the scene.

The passengers were all taken to Marcus Daly hospital in Hamilton for treatment; the nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The passengers were a 53-year old man, a 52-year old woman, a 13-year old girl, and a 12-year old boy.

All five occupants were wearing seatbelts; drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash, according to the MHP.

The road was wet at the time of the crash, and the MHP says that speed may have been a factor.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.