1-year-old drowns at Helena daycare

HELENA — On July 21 in the 5000 block of Kerr Drive emergency responders were called to a drowning victim, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

A 1-year-old child, Camden Brown, was pronounced deceased after resuscitation efforts at Saint Peter’s Hospital, said Dutton.

The drowning occurred at a daycare and has been ruled accidental, according to Dutton.

“It’s a tragedy. Our sympathies to the parents and grandparents,” said Dutton.

Dutton says that the sheriff and coroner’s office did not recommend any charges, but the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office will review the case.

The child’s funeral will be held in Billings.

