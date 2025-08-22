18-year-old recovering after crash involving minibike in Missoula

MISSOULA - An 18-year-old man is recovering after a crash involving a minibike in Missoula.

Missoula police say the man was riding a gas-powered minibike on Wednesday evening behind Winco Foods when he was hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and Clark Street.

The minibike rider was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The 23-year-old driver is cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made while police wait for toxicology results.