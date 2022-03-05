Watch

1st Montana Highway Patrol class to use new campus graduates

Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 05, 2022
HELENA — On Friday at the Civic Center in Helena, 13 student officers graduated and are now Montana Highway Patrol officers.

After 23 weeks of training, the 74th class of MHP officers graduated, becoming the first class to train at the Boulder campus.

With their friends and families in the crowd, the officers dedicated their careers to serve the communities they will be stationed at.

Graduate Lance Hansen says the weeks of training and support from his family have pushed him to do his duty to serve.

“It means everything today, we went through six months of training, we had our training at the new campus in Boulder which has been fantastic, and to see all the support we had from Colonel Laven and his command staff and all the training from our instructors come together to this moment has been fantastic, and it has just been an incredible experience,” said Hansen.

