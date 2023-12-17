2 people killed in fatal crash near Evaro Saturday evening

UPDATE: December 17, 2023

The Montana Highway Patrol reports two people were killed and five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Evaro Saturday evening.

MHP says a BMW was traveling northbound on Highway 93 North when the driver lost traction on the icy highway, crossing over into the southbound lanes.

A second vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, was traveling southbound on Highway 93 and struck the BMW on the passenger side. A third vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, was also traveling southbound and struck vehicle two on the passenger side.

The two people killed were in the BMW. The driver, a 66-year-old woman from Paradise, and one of the passengers, a 66-year-old man, also from Paradise.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 45-year-old man from Missoula, and an 11-year-old boy passenger were transported to St. Patrick Hospital with injuries.

The three people in the Jeep Cherokee were transported to St. Patrick Hospital with injuries. The MHP incident report states those injured were a 24-year-old man from Charlo, a 25-year-old woman from Ronan and a 23-year-old man from Arlee.

MHP reports the roads were icy and clear at the time of the crash recorded at 5:44 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023. The incident report says drugs are suspected as a factor in this deadly crash.

The entire highway was closed south of Evaro for several hours while emergency crews attended to the victims.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with corrected information provided by the Montana Highway Patrol.

ORIGINAL REPORT - December 16, 2023

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Highway 93 North near Evaro Saturday evening that closed the highway.

MHP incident report shows the crash happened at 5:44 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 5, south of Evaro.

The Missoula County Sheriff sent an alert at 6:00 p.m. to expect delays due to a multi-vehicle accident and to avoid the area.

Just before 9:00 p.m., the highway reopened in both directions.

Specific details of the crash are expected to be released by MHP later this evening or early Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.

