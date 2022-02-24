2021-2022 divisional basketball scores

Divisional tournaments began for Montana high school basketball teams on Feb. 23. More divisional tournaments will take place the week of March 2-March 5.

Eastern A (Billings)

Boys

Wednesday

Glendive 58, Livingston 47

Laurel 49, Havre 46 (OT)

Miles City 62, Lockwood 50

Hardin 58, Sidney 47

Thursday

Billings Central vs. Miles City

Lewistown vs. Hardin

Girls

Wednesday

Sidney 35, Livingston 30

Lockwood 65, Glendive 43

Miles City 51, Laurel 44

Hardin 71, Lewistown 33

Thursday

Havre vs. Lockwood

Sidney vs. Billings Central

Northern C (Great Falls)

Boys

Wednesday

Winnett-Grass Range 49, Sunburst 36

Chinook 58, Heart Butte 55

Thursday

Belt vs. Dutton-Brady

Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Winnett-Grass Range

Roy-Winifred vs. Big Sandy

Sunburst vs. Heart Butte (loser-out)

Girls

Wednesday

Geraldine-Highwood 63, Cascade 21

Fort Benton 53, Augusta 40

Thursday

Belt vs. Simms

Box Elder vs. Geraldine-Highwood

Roy-Winifred vs. Chinook

Cascade vs. Augusta (loser-out)