The 2021 State A football playoff bracket can be found here.

2021 Class A football state playoffs

No. 1 Laurel, No. 2 Lewistown, No. 1 Hamilton, No. 2 Polson receive first-round byes

First round, Oct. 30

(5E) Miles City @ (4W) Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.

(7W) Libby @ (3E) Billlings Central, 1 p.m.

(5W) Dillon @ (4E) Sidney, 1 p.m.

(6W) Frenchtown @ (3W) Whitefish, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5-6

Semifinals, Nov. 12-13

State championship, Nov. 20