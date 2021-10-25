Watch

Actions

2021 Class AA football playoffs scores, pairings

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted at 3:03 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 17:03:56-04

The 2021 Class AA football playoffs bracket can be found here.

2021 Class AA football state playoffs

No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, No. 2 Butte, No. 1 Billings West and No. 2 Bozeman receive first-round byes

First round, Oct. 29

No. 5 Helena Capital @ No. 4 Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Bozeman Gallatin @ No. 3 Helena High, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Billings Senior @ No. 4 Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Missoula Big Sky @ No. 3 Great Falls High, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
Semifinals, Nov. 12
State championship, Nov. 19

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader