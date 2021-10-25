2021 Class AA football playoffs scores, pairings

The 2021 Class AA football playoffs bracket can be found here.
2021 Class AA football state playoffs
No. 1 Missoula Sentinel, No. 2 Butte, No. 1 Billings West and No. 2 Bozeman receive first-round byes
First round, Oct. 29
No. 5 Helena Capital @ No. 4 Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
No. 6 Bozeman Gallatin @ No. 3 Helena High, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Billings Senior @ No. 4 Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Missoula Big Sky @ No. 3 Great Falls High, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
Semifinals, Nov. 12
State championship, Nov. 19