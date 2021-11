2021 divisional volleyball pairings, scores

The 2021 divisional volleyball tournaments begin this week across Montana, with teams from Class AA to Class C taking the courts to determine state tournament berths. Updated scores and pairings are available below.

Please email results and statistics to sports@ktvh.com.

Eastern AA

Thursday

Game 1: Great Falls CMR vs. Great Falls High, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Bozeman Gallatin vs. Billings Senior, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Belgrade vs. Billings West, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Billings Skyview vs. Bozeman High, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 11 a.m. (loser-out)

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 1 p.m. (loser-out)

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 3 p.m. (semifinal)

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 5 p.m. (semifinal)

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser, 9 a.m. (at Skyview High School)

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 12 p.m. (consolation)

Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 2 p.m. (championship)

Western AA

Thursday

Game 1: Missoula Sentinel vs. Missoula Hellgate, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Butte vs. Kalispell Glacier, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Flathead vs. Helena Capital, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Missoula Big Sky vs. Helena High, 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 11 a.m. (loser-out)

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 1 p.m. (loser-out)

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 3 p.m. (semifinal)

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 5 p.m. (semifinal)

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser, 9 a.m. (at Flathead High School)

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 12 p.m. (consolation)

Game 12: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, 2 p.m. (championship)

Eastern A

Wednesday

Game 1: Lewistown vs. Lockwood, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Livingston vs. Sidney, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: Glendive vs. Laurel, 10 a.m.

Game 4: Hardin vs. Miles City, 11:45 a.m.

Game 5: Billings Central vs. Game 1 Winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Havre vs. Game 2 Winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 5:15 p.m.

Game 8: Game 1 Loser V Game 6 Loser 7 p.m.

Friday

Game 9: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 7 Winner, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 10:45 a.m.

Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser, 4:15 p.m.

Game 14: Game 12 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner, 6 p.m.

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Game 16: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner, 10 a.m.

Game 17: Game 15 Loser vs. Game 16 Winner, 11:45 a.m. (third place)

Game 18: Game 16 Winner vs. Game 17 Winner 1: 30 p.m. (championship)

Game 19: Game 16 Winner vs. Game 17 Winner, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Western A

Thursday

Game 1: Dillon vs. Libby 10 a.m.

Game 2: Polson vs. Hamilton, noon

Game 3: Ronan vs. Stevensville, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Corvallis vs. Columbia Falls, 4 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 1 Winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Game 7: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 1 Loser, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser, noon

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 Loser vs. Game 8 Winner, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 6 p.m.

Game 12: Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Loser, 8 p.m. (fifth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 10 a.m. (fourth place)

Game 14: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 13 Winner, noon (third place)

Game 15: Game 14 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 2 p.m. (championship)

Game 16: Game 14 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Northern B

Thursday

Game 1: Choteau vs. Harlem, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Shelby vs. Malta, 11:45 a.m.

Game 3: Glasgow vs. Conrad, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: Wolf Point vs. Fairfield, 3:15 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Game 7: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 11:45 a.m.

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser, 3:15 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 6 p.m. (undefeated semifinal)

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7:45 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner, 10 a.m. (third place)

Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 12 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)

Southern B

Thursday

Game 1: Forsyth vs. Manhattan, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Colstrip vs. Red Lodge, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: Jefferson vs. Joliet, noon

Game 4: Townsend vs. Baker, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Huntley Project vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Game 8: Game loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 9: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 5:30 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Game 14: Match 13 winner vs. Match 12 loser, 11 a.m., third place

Game 15: Match 12 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 12:30 p.m., championship

Game 16: Second championship match, if necessary, 2 p.m.

Western B

Northern C

Thursday

Game 1: Simms vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Fort Benton vs. Great Falls Central, + 30 minutes

Game 3: Geraldine-Highwood vs. Valier, 12 p.m.

Game 4: Belt vs. Chinook, +30 minutes

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, +30 minutes

Friday

Game 7: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, +30 minutes

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser, +30 minutes

Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 7 p.m. (undefeated semifinal)

Saturday

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 10 a.m. (fourth place)

Game 13: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner, +30 minutes (third place)

Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)

Eastern C

Thursday

Game 1: Plentywood vs. Savage, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Broadus vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, noon

Game 3: Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Circle, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Jordan vs. Culbertson, 4 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

Game 7: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, noon

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 6 p.m. (undefeated semifinal)

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 8 p.m. (fourth place)

Saturday

Game 13: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner, 10 a.m. (third place)

Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 12 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 2 p.m. (if necessary)

Western C

Thursday

Game 1: Drummond vs. Gardiner, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Manhattan Christian vs. Superior, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Charlo vs. Ennis, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: White Sulphur Springs vs. Seeley-Swan, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 7: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, noon

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, 7 p.m. (undefeated semifinal)

Saturday

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 11 a.m. (fourth place)

Game 13: Game 11 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner, 1 p.m. (third place)

Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (championship)

Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, +30 minutes (if necessary)