2022 Class C state basketball scores, pairings

The 2022 Class C state basketball tournaments start Wednesday in Great Falls. Updated scores and pairings are available below. For downloadable and printable PDFs of the brackets, please click here: BOYS, GIRLS

State C

March 9-12 at Four Season Arena, Great Falls

Boys

Wednesday, first round

Game 1: Manhattan Christian 55, Fairview 36

Game 2: Broadus 59, Belt 52

Game 3: Roy-Winifred 28, Melstone 26

Game 4: Froid-Medicine Lake 74, Shields Valley 60

Thursday

Game 5: Fairview vs. Belt, 9 a.m., loser-out

Game 6: Melstone vs. Shields Valley, 10:30 a.m., loser-out

Game 7: Manhattan Christian vs. Roy-Winifred, 6:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Roy-Winifred vs. Froid-Medicine Lake, 8 p.m., semifinal

Friday, loser-out

Game 9: loser Game 7 vs. winner Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 10: loser Game 8 vs. winner Game 5, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 11: winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, 3 p.m., consolation

Game 12: winner Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, 6 p.m., championship

Girls

Thursday, first round

Game 1: Twin Bridges vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, noon

Game 2: Melstone vs. Box Elder, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Roy-Winifred vs. Ekalaka, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Plentywood vs. Manhattan Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2, 9:30 a.m., loser-out

Game 6: loser Game 3 vs. loser Game 4, 11 a.m., loser-out

Game 7: winner Game 1 vs. winner Game 2, 6 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: winner Game 3 vs. winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 9: loser Game 7 vs. winner Game 6, 9:30 a.m., loser-out

Game 10: loser-Game 8 vs. winner Game 5, 11 a.m., loser-out

Game 11: winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, 4:30 p.m., consolation

Game 12: winner Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m., championship