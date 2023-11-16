3 French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint in DC

Police in Washington, D.C. are trying to track down a gunman and three French bulldogs that he stole from a person who was out for a walk.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon as the victim was walking their dogs on East Capitol Street.

"The suspect approached the victim, brandished firearms, and robbed the victim of his dogs," Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The French bulldogs go by "Chewy," "Coco," and "Buttercup." While the dogs may look small, police said they range in weight from 18 pounds to 30 pounds.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The incident in D.C. is reminiscent of a robbery involving Lady Gaga's French bulldogs. Her dog walker was shot and robbed of the pop star's dogs in 2021.

Five men were later arrested in connection to the robbery. Prosecutors said the suspects were driving around looking for expensive dogs to steal. The man who shot the dog walker pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

French bulldogs have soared in popularity in recent years. In 2022, the breed dethroned the Labrador retriever as the most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. It was the first time in 31 years the Labrador was not at the top of the list.

