6-Man roundup: Power-Dutton-Brady tops Shields Valley, will meet Froid-Medicine Lake in title game

Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 15, 2021
Power-Dutton-Brady 21, Shields 12

POWER — According to Power-Dutton-Brady coach Tom Tranmer, none of the three communities have ever hosted a state championship football game at any level. 

That all changes next week after the Titans topped Shields Valley 21-12 in the 6-Man semifinals Saturday afternoon.

“From the first day of practice, all they’ve wanted to do is succeed as a group,” Tranmer said. “And they came together today and played a very, very good football team today. This is a very special group and I love them all.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Titans opened the second with a touchdown pass from Kellan Doheny found John Baringer for a touchdown to make it 7-0. 

The Rebels answered with a score from Kaden Acosta to Dylan Flatt just before half to make it 7-6 Titans at the break. 

Power-Dutton-Brady added two more touchdowns in the third quarter. Jacob Feldmann ran in a score from one yard out on the third drive of the second half. 

The later, Doheny found Spencer Lehnerz wide open for a touchdown to make it 21-6 after three quarters. 

Shields Valley made it interesting with a touchdown midway through the 4th quarter to make it 21-12. But with under three minutes left, Doheny picked off Acosta to essentially seal the game for the Titans. 

Power-Dutton-Brady will host defending 6-Man champion Froid-Medicine Lake in the state title game next Saturday in Dutton at 1 p.m. 

The RedHawks handed the Titans their sole loss of the season, 58-22 in Medicine Lake on September 11. But the Titans believe they’re a much better team now than they were at the beginning of the season. 

“We’re quite a bit different,” Doheny said. “We came together, we’ve gotten over a lot if minor mistakes. The coaches have come up with some great game plans. We hope to get it done here.”

6-Man scores

Froid-Medicine Lake 24, Big Sandy 20

