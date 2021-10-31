6-Man roundup: White Sulphur Springs trounces Wibaux to advance

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This article will be updated as scores become available)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Following last year's loss in the title game, the White Sulphur Springs Hornets are one step closer to returning after trouncing the Wibaux Longhorns, 63-8.

The Hornets struck early and often in the contest with Shaw Davis recording several touchdowns on offense and defense, while Sam Davis, Alex Novark, and Parker Ripple each added scores in the first half to put White Sulphur Springs out in front 41-0 at halftime. The Hornets tacked on several more scores, while the Longhorns finally broke through midway through the second half, but it was a relatively effortless win for the Hornets.

The Hornets will play host to the Power-Dutton-Brady Titans next Saturday at 1 p.m.

6-Man SCORES

Big Sandy 52, Valley Christian 40

Bridger 56, Valier 12

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett 26, Broadview-Lavina 24

Froid-Medicine Lake 28, Hot Springs 20

Power-Dutton-Brady 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 21

Roy-Winifred vs. Richey-Lambert

Shields Valley 55, Noxon 43 (Friday)

White Sulphur Springs 63, Wibaux 8