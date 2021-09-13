8-Man roundup: Chinook remains unbeaten with victory over Harlem

Chinook 44, Harlem 6

CHINOOK -- Harlem and Chinook are separated by just 20 miles, but they rarely play each other in football. But in Harlem’s first year at the 8-Man level, the natural rivals played on Friday night.

Chinook won the game Harlem 44-6, to remain undefeated on the season. Harlem falls to 1-2 after a season opening win over Hays-Lodgepole.

The Sugarbeeters have now outscored their opponents 138-44 in three wins.

Joliet 36, Ennis 6

ENNIS -- The Joliet J-Hawks were without the backbone of their offense Friday night, runningback Rye Brastrup, but still capped off Week 3 in dominant fashion with a 36-6 victory over the Mustangs to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Joliet took their first trip to the end zone on their second drive of the night with Hayden Ward's 21-yard pass to Brody Gebhart. On defense, his teammate Paxton McQuillan notched an endzone interception, while also returning a punt 85-yards to the house for a 14-0 J-Hawks lead at the half.

Both teams have a bye next week and will return to action during Week 5 on Friday, Sept. 24.

Other 8-Man Scores

Alberton-Superior 62, Troy 6

Culbertson 54, Forsyth 16

Scobey 28, Plentywood 15

Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 6

Westby-Grenora 14, Broadus 6

