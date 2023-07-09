9 shot after gunman opens fire on group of people in Cleveland

Nine people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a group of people in Cleveland overnight.

The incident happened in the city's Warehouse District around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the shooter took off after he fired at the crowd. The police are still searching for the suspect.

Officials said four of the victims were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The other five victims are in stable condition.

Police have been reviewing video footage and interviewing victims at the hospital to gather evidence, according to the Associated Press.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

