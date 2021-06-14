A visit to the Montana Dinosaur Center (video)

BYNUM — Established in 1995, the Montana Dinosaur Center in Bynum is one of only two dinosaur research facilities in the state.

“I love being able to take people out and teach them about it. It’s always one thing to see it for yourself, but it’s a completely different thing to be able to share it with other people,” said Cory Coverdell, the director of operations.

The Montana Dinosaur Center allows visitors to come explore two of their dig sites and get the chance to uncover a history that is millions of years old.

“It’s been really great as an intern, we kind of get to learn the whole spiel, we take people out on digs and we get to experience that. I’ve been taking on a lot of new knowledge, which is always exciting, and then sharing it with the public, kids get really excited and some adults get really interested, they ask great questions, so learning all of that has been really great,” said Kelly Gamacag, intern/brand designer at the Montana Dinosaur Center.

