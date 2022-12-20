Additional Avian Influenza cases confirmed in Flathead County

HELENA - The Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) confirmed that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) killed a small backyard poultry flock in Flathead County on Dec. 15.

This marks the 16th HPAI-affected flock in the state since the start of the outbreak in March. The 2022 HPAI variant continues to have a significant effect on commercial and backyard flocks, with over 56 million birds in 47 states affected nationally, according to the MDOL.

Avian influenza is an infectious viral disease of birds that can cause high mortality in domestic flocks. Migratory waterfowl are the primary source of HPAI.

Wild birds can be infected and appear healthy but shed virus in the feces, saliva, and respiratory secretions. Domestic poultry become infected through direct contact with wild birds, or through contact with contaminated objects, equipment, or the environment.

“HPAI has impacted over 80,000 domestic birds in Montana,” stated Montana State Veterinarian Martin Zaluski. “The impacts of this year’s disease outbreak are substantial.”

Infected or sick birds can exhibit numerous signs such as swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs, a significant drop in egg production, or decrease in water and feed consumption.

However, the most common sign has been sudden death of multiple birds within a flock, MDOL reports this has been the case in Montana where affected flocks have experienced high death loss.

Infected flocks are placed under quarantine and any remaining birds on the premises are required to be depopulated to prevent further disease spread. Flock owners are eligible to receive indemnity on depopulated birds from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In addition to restrictions on the affected flock, MDOL will conduct disease surveillance of poultry premises within 6 miles of the affected premises. Surveillance includes contact with premises to inquire about any sick birds and weekly sampling for premises that may sell poultry or poultry products.

Due to ongoing detections, the MDOL has reinstated guidance regarding housing birds indoors, including birds enrolled in certified organic programs, and continues to emphasize the importance of biosecurity. Certified organic producers should contact their certifier before moving birds indoors to ensure program compliance.

Biosecurity measures to protect flocks include:

Prevent contact between wild or migratory birds and domestic poultry, including access by wild birds to feed and water sources.

House birds indoors to the extent possible to limit exposure to wild or migratory birds.

Limit visitor access to areas where birds are housed.

Use dedicated clothing and protective footwear when caring for domestic poultry.

Immediately isolate sick animals and contact your veterinarian or MDOL.

The MDOL encourages all poultry producers to immediately report sudden onset of illness or high death loss in domestic poultry to their veterinarian or the Department at 406-444-2976

People who find sick or dead wild birds that have died from unknown causes, please contact their local Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden, biologist or regional office, or call the FWP wildlife veterinarian at 406-577-7880.

MDOL states that while HPAI is considered a potentially zoonotic disease, CDC continues to consider the risk to people from wild birds, backyard flocks, and commercial poultry to be low.

Existing safeguards to keep food safe and wholesome are sufficient to protect people, and the food supply in the United States is one of the safest in the world. As a reminder, the US Department of Agriculture recommends cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Additional information from the US Centers for Disease Control has additional information regarding the risk for people and pets at http://www.cdc.gov/flu/avianflu/avian-in-other-animals.htm.