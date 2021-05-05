Additional homes evacuated as Corvallis law enforcement standoff continues

CORVALLIS — A standoff with law enforcement is continuing into a third day in Corvallis.

While Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says negotiations with the 35-year-old armed man who barricaded himself inside a home are continuing, the man has refused to surrender.

“Due to the significant threat to the public additional homes were evacuated Wednesday morning,” a news release states,

The man is currently wanted for both misdemeanor and felony charges.

Due to mental health concerns, law enforcement is continuing to be patient in resolving the situation.

"Our number one priority is to negotiate the safe surrender of this suspect without anyone getting hurt. That said, the suspect has to make the decision to cooperate, and no one can make that decision for him,” Sheriff Holton stated.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has provided both personnel and equipment to assist as the operation continues.

Sheriff Holton is again thanking the residents of Farm View Estates for their patience and understanding over the last three days.

He also thanked Missoula County Sheriff Terry McDermott and his personnel for their assistance.

