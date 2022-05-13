5 Adjustable Bed Frames That Couples Will Love Sleeping In

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With the bedding industry raking in an estimated $17 billion a year in the U.S. alone, sleep is big business. Whether you’re looking to have a more comfortable rest, reduce snoring or stay asleep through the night, adjustable mattresses might provide the relief you’re seeking.

The Mayo Clinic recommends 7 or more hours of sleep per day — yet many of us fall short. While experts all agree getting a good night’s sleep is crucial to optimum health, what’s holding you back might be unique to your own personal situation. That’s why changing your bed frame might be the significant adjustment that’s needed.

For years, consumer versions of adjustable bed frames were simply adapted from the models used by hospitals and other healthcare facilities. They were marketed toward the elderly and promoted as ways to provide comfort and sleep to patients in need of healing. Now, people are taking notice that these beds aren’t just for an older community, as most people can benefit from the adjustable components which help promote better circulation, improve breathing (possibly eliminating snoring), enhance digestion, and reduce several maladies like lower back pain and acid reflux.

How Adjustable Bed Frames Work

Adjustable bed frames that are split-king size are comprised of two extra-long twin mattresses that combine for an outside width of a standard king-sized bed. Many split kings come with two remote controls so each individual can customize their position depending on their needs. Some beds also include added perks like built-in massage equipment. Standard adjustable bed frames offer the same perks but have just a single king-size mattress with head and foot adjustments, where the frame is controlled as a whole rather than as two separate entities.

Why couples love them

For those who sleep on their backs, the adjustable bed frame allows you to elevate your head and feet to more comfortable positions, supporting the natural curvature of the spine. It’s possible to then get a deeper night’s rest. The adjustments can alleviate symptoms that keep you awake, from acid reflux to snoring. Also, if one person wants to lay flat to sleep and the other person likes to sit up and read into the wee hours of the night, this bed might be thing that keeps you from sleeping in separate beds.

These frames are also a great option for those who have trouble getting in or out of bed due to injury or age. While there aren’t many downsides, there are a couple to take note of. Adjustable bed frames are heavier than standard frames and can be noisy if you adjust them while your partner is sleeping.

If you’re considering adjustable bed frames, here’s a look at six top-rated options we’ve like from Amazon.

Offering zero-gravity positioning, memory settings, massage capabilities, an anti-snore mode, under-the-bed LED lighting and a remote control with a built-in flashlight, this adjustable bed frame basically does everything but cook you dinner! With an overall score of 4.7 stars out of five, Amazon buyers have said they feel it’s “worth the money” and like that it’s quiet when operating as opposed to other types.

With this frame, you’ll need to add either one king mattress or two extra-long twin mattresses. The massage settings include three separate intensities for either the head or the feet. It’s available for $1,095 and comes with a five-year warranty.

This Sven & Son Bliss Split King Adjustable Bed Frame comes with two independent mattresses with their own remote controls. It’s similar to other models with head and foot articulation, memory presets, a zero-gravity option and under-the-bed lighting, but it doesn’t offer zero clearance or platform compatibility. It’s earned an impressive rating of 4.8 out of five stars overall and we like that it has a 10-year warranty.

The legs can be adjusted up to 10 inches. There’s also a power-down feature and dual USB charging stations. Plus, you can also sync the bed with your phone to adjust the frame if using a separate remote is just too old-fashioned for your tastes. Find it for $2,595, with different prices available for other sizes.

With a pair of 12-inch memory foam-hybrid king mattresses infused with bamboo, charcoal and aloe vera to keep comfort at a maximum and odors to a minimum, this Lucid L600 adjustable split king frame comes with all the bells and whistles other brands tout, including zero-gravity positioning and massage functions. Customers have apparently been happy with their purchases, rating it an average of 4.6 out of five stars out of 1,300+ reviews at Amazon so far.

One reviewer even pointed out there is an alarm function that will adjust your bed at a set time, making it easier to wake up naturally. It was available for about $1,650 as of publication time.

With lumbar support, pillow tilt, massage options, plus all the positions you could possibly imagine, this Sven & Son split king adjustable bed has 14-inch gel-infused memory foam that is designed to create a cooling, cloud-like effect on the body. Reviewers are claiming it’s “the best bed” they’ve ever slept on, that they feel great upon waking and find it helps relieve long-term pain. It’s also storage bed and is platform compatible. It’s an investment at $2,995 but also comes with a 10-year extended warranty.

At $2,095, this split-king adjustable bed base frame from Sven & Son also comes with two 14-inch cooling memory foam mattresses. It also offers head up and foot up adjustments, zero-gravity positioning and interactive dual massage with pulse, wave, and full-body vibration. The memory foam helps to banish aches and pains by eliminating pressure points on the shoulders and hips.

One reviewer said he “was skeptical but thoroughly enjoys it.” Other reviewers noted never writing reviews but liking this bed so much they were compelled to, while another called it “the split king of your dreams.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.