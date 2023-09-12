All you need to know about Apple's new iPhone 15 lineup

Apple revealed its next generation of marquee iPhones Tuesday during a livestreamed event headlined by CEO Tim Cook.

In what has become an annual late-summer showcase aimed at promoting the company's latest technologies, this year's event comes as Apple has seen sales fall for three consecutive quarters, primarily due to a decrease in iPhone sales.

Based on what was seen during the nearly 1.5-hour announcement, the new devices don't appear extremely different from last year's lineup of iPhone 14s, but there are some big changes nonetheless.

Offered in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch screen sizes, Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the first in the company's long history to be made of strong, yet lightweight titanium. The new design also features a customizable Action button that replaces the ringer switch on the left side of older iPhones and allows users to open the camera, switch on the flashlight, run shortcuts, and utilize accessibility features.

The new devices will also be offered in black, white, blue, and "natural" colors.

To no surprise, Apple also announced the new iPhone 15 lineup will feature camera upgrades, smoother graphics, and much faster processing speeds.

“This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max represent the best of Apple design and industry-first innovations to help enrich the everyday experiences of our users, while enabling them to unleash their creativity.”

But perhaps the biggest change users will notice is that Apple is changing the charging cable yet again.

Both phones will have a USB-C port located at the bottom rather than the old Lightning port. However, Apple says it will make the iPhone 15 Pro the first phone with 10Gbps (gigabytes per second) transfer speeds, making it easier to get photos and videos off your phone.

As for the price tag, both phones will cost about the same as last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. The 15 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage, while the 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199 and come with 256GB of storage.

For those looking to save some money or wanting more creative color options, Apple will also offer its less advanced iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in five new colors: Black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. The 15 will start at $799 and the 15 Plus will start at $899.

Pre-orders for the new slate of phones begin this Friday and will go on sale Sept. 22.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com