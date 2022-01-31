Alluvion temporarily closes COVID testing site due to reported threat

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls has temporarily closed its drive-through COVID testing site at Montana ExpoPark after receiving a phone call that made threats against staff and the organization on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Alluvion Health and the Great Falls Police Department have determined that the threat is not credible, but "out of an abundance of caution," Alluvion Health has closed its COVID drive-through testing site for the remainder of the day (Monday, January 31st).

The agency did not disclose the nature of the threat.

Alluvion said in a news release that drive-through COVID testing will resume normal operations on Tuesday, February 1st.

Patients who have standing appointments on Monday, January 31st at our main clinic location (601 1st Avenue North) will be asked to confirm their appointment upon arrival.

