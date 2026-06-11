Memorial murals are bringing new color and meaning to North Toole County, just in time for America’s 250th anniversary.

Across the train tracks at the Vet’s Club, Carol Keats, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Border Unit 73, is busy preparing for a special weekend of celebration.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

North Toole County Unveils Patriotic Murals for America 250

“I was talking about the bicentennial and talking about the 250th anniversary and the group of people I was talking to gave me blank stares like, what are you talking about? Bicentennial. Then I realized that none of them were 50. None of them were born at the bicentennial,” Keats said.

The bicentennial marked America’s 200th birthday back in 1976. Keats said she wanted to do something lasting—a mural—not just for Sunburst, but for all of North Toole County. “Well, fireworks are nice, but a mural on the wall will be remembered. And then from there, we just expanded it into all of North Toole County. And we’ve got the same mural in each of the four communities—Sweetgrass, Sunburst, Kevin, and then at the flag installation in Oilmont.”

Each mural, painted by Sunburst native Alan Snell, celebrates the iconic Sweetgrass Hills and the deep history of the county’s veterans. Steven Osgood, commander of VFW Rimrock Post 8952, says such recognition was once hard to come by. “It's a wonderful community, very supportive. And we appreciate, you know, the recognition—it was a little bit different back in the 70s, but it's come around and, it's, heartwarming.”

This June 14th, residents will hit the road, with ceremonies planned at all four mural sites throughout North Toole County, starting at 1 p.m. in the town of Kevin.

