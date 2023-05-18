Anaconda students to premiere anti-drug films, PSAs at Washoe Theatre

ANACONDA — They’re going to be rolling out the red carpet at Anaconda’s historic Washoe Theater as local students will be premiering their short films about avoiding drugs and other unhealthy behaviors.

Teams of students in Anaconda created short public service announcement films with the theme of "Celebrate Life, Live Drug-Free".

“I think the project is a great idea. It helps show people that drugs are not the best option and that there are people that care,” said Anaconda High sophomore Dez Brown.

Southwest Montana Prevention is sponsoring an Oscar-style red carpet ceremony at the Washoe Theater in which the PSAs will be shown followed by the winners being announced. The public is encouraged to attend.

“This event is meant to bring the community together to support positive behaviors, to support positive activities for the youth in Anaconda,” said Sue Konicek, a prevention specialist with Southwest Montana Prevention.

Students created films about the dangers of texting and driving, smoking, and peer pressure.

“Overall, I feel like it’s going to be pretty good, it is pretty good,” said Brown.

“I think that they are very created and they put effort into it that they came up with great different types of videos,” added Konicek.

The red-carpet event is Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. at the Washoe Theater. It is free to the public.