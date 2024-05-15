Author talks about UFO sightings in Montana
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 11:48:55-04
FORT BENTON — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Fort Benton, where author Joan Bird gave a presentation on the history of "UFO" sightings in Montana.
Several years ago, Bird published "Montana UFOs and Extraterrestrials: Extraordinary Stories of Documented Sightings and Encounters."
