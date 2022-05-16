Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous returns to Missoula

MISSOULA - Hundreds of outdoorsmen and women gathered at Fort Missoula on Friday for the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Rendezvous.

The group gathers people from across the political spectrum, advocating for access to public lands. The national organization is based in Missoula, and the annual festival featured vendors, seminars, music and food. They even had a cocktail class using foraged fruits!

Land Tawney — who heads the organization — said the large turnout shows the desire for lands to be clean and equitable.

Public lands and public waters are available to everybody no matter who you are, how much money you made last year, who your parents are,” Tawney said. “Some of us use them in different ways, but it's all of our responsibility to make sure they provide the opportunities we have now, and even if you don't recreate on public lands and public waters, you probably care about clean air and clean water.