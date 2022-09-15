New Baileys S’mores Features Flavors Of Toasted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers And Chocolate

While s’mores are traditionally a summer treat, Baileys’ newest liqueur flavor will have you counting down the days until you can create a campfire to banish that fall chill.

New Baileys S’mores Irish Cream Liqueur features the iconic taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, plus the flavors of toasted marshmallows and graham crackers, all with a rich chocolate finish. An indulgent take on the classic campfire treat, Baileys calls the drink a “truly unique, melt-in-your-mouth experience.”

Baileys S’mores is available nationwide for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750 ml bottle. You’ll also find a Baileys x S’moreology S’mores Skillet Kit from Goldbelly that includes all of the ingredients to bake a s’mores dip. You get a mini cast iron skillet, Baileys-infused marshmallows (non-alcoholic), chocolate bars, graham crackers, marshmallow skewers and two mugs.

Baileys

Baileys S’mores can be enjoyed neat or with whipped coffee. You could also roast a jumbo marshmallow and use it as an edible shot glass with this drink.

To make a Baileys S’mores Shot, first toast a marshmallow over a campfire, then make a dent in the top and pull out the center. You’ll then melt some chocolate, dip the edges of the marshmallow in and pour Baileys S’mores into the marshmallow.

If you’d like, you can then sprinkle crumbled graham crackers over the top. Drink the Baileys and then eat the treat or just eat the whole thing at once — the choice is yours!

Baileys

If you prefer your s’mores in the summer and have moved on to more traditional fall flavors, Bailey’s also has an apple pie flavor, which mimics the taste of freshly baked apple pie à la mode blended with Irish dairy cream. It can be served over ice, in chai tea, as a shot or on ice cream.

You’ll also find plenty of hard cider in stores this time of year; for example, Captain Morgan makes an apple rum. Of course, if you find yourself with too much regular apple cider, you can always make your own apple cider-based cocktails.

What is your favorite fall flavor?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.