Barbie’s 2023 Career of the Year dolls have leadership jobs in sports

Mattel has created a new Barbie set for kids and adult Barbie fans with a love of sports.

Their 2023 Career of the Year dolls, featured in the new Women in Sports set, highlight four careers in the sports industry to encourage girls to follow their dreams, even in an industry typically dominated by men. The new set includes a general manager, coach, referee and sports reporter.

The general manager doll wears a blue and white pinstripe suit and a silver necklace. She comes with smartphone and ID badge accessories. The coach is wearing a pink-and-white jacket, athletic shorts and a pink headband and comes with a playbook and megaphone.

The referee is dressed in a classic black and white striped referee shirt and black leggings. She has a black headset, yellow flag and silver whistle. The reporter is wearing a purple dress with black heels and has a notebook and microphone.

The set of four dolls is $49.99. You can grab them on Amazon or order them directly from the Mattel shop.

This is the first set of Women in Sports dolls for Barbie’s Career of the Year collection, but Barbie has actually had more than 250 careers, from nurse to astronaut and robotics engineer, with dozens of other jobs in between.

In 2020, Mattel launched a set of Campaign Team dolls to show children they can be leaders, while the 2021 Career of the Year doll was a music producer. The 2022 set had an Eco-Leadership Team with careers like chief sustainability officer, conservation scientist, renewable energy engineer and environmental advocate.

Barbie also has a line of Inspiring Women dolls, including Dr. Jane Goodall, which Mattel released at the same time as the Eco-Leadership Team set.

Other dolls in the Inspiring Women set include Ida B. Wells, Billie Jean King, Dr. Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt and Helen Keller.

The latest is Anna May Wong, who is considered to be the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star and was the first Asian American to lead a U.S. television show.

Will you be ordering the new Women in Sports Barbie dolls?

